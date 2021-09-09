Zimbabwe: BVR Machines Gathering Dust - Chamisa's MDC

THE MAIN opposition MDC Alliance has complained over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Registrar General's office incompetence as they are failing to register new voters especially the youths.

Addressing journalists during a press conference Wednesday, Ian Makone MDC Alliance Secretary for elections said the MDC Alliance was piling pressure on ZEC and Register General's office to register new voters.

"The existing facilities are underutilised and it is a clear admission that there is no system which is responsive to the reality on the ground, and these are the issues we are highlighting," he said.

"We are, therefore, proposing that all of us put sufficient pressure on ZEC to do what they are capable of doing by the law and we wonder why they are not doing it.

"In 2017, when the BVR (Biometric Voter Registration) was introduced we had enough registration kits. Those kits are now gathering dust and it is a shame that we collectively allow that kind of thing to continue.

"Effectively what ZEC is doing in a certain sense is the same with the registrar general. It is transferring the cost of registration or the cost of acquiring the identity documents from the state to citizens.

"It is important that ZEC decentralises just like we are saying the registrar's offices decentralises at the minimum reward," said Makone.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere added the MDC Alliance's focus was assisting the youths to register to vote.

"Young people are not stupid, young people know that the country is not working for them. The country is working for the looters.

"We understand that almost every young person is trying to leave the country. They are all looking for passports because there are no opportunities here.

"Our clear message for the young is to register to vote. Once you register to vote, the kind of change we promise is change that actually services your needs," said Mahere.