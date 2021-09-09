Tunisia: Jerandi Participates Thursday in Ordinary Meeting of Arab League Council

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Jerandi participates Thursday in the 156th meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States.

This ministerial meeting will be devoted to a series of Arab issues, first, the Palestinian cause that Tunisia, which sits as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, wants to place at the top of the priorities of the international community, a statement of the Department of Foreign Affairs reads.

On the agenda of the meeting is also the developments on the Arab scene and cooperation with regional and international groups, in addition to the review of recommendations and draft resolutions on economic and social, according to the same source.

Othman Jerandi will convey, on the occasion, to his Arab counterparts the gratitude of Tunisia, leadership and people for the generous assistance provided to the country in its fight against the pandemic and the Arab support of the decisions taken by the President of the Republic last July 25.