Tunisia: Covid - 19 - Scientific Committee Says Deplorable Second Dose Appointments Missed

Tunis/Tunisia — The scientific committee to fight against the coronavirus said it is deplorable a large number of people missed their second dose appointments, said bacterial disease specialist Hanan Al Tiwiri.

The first dose is 30% efficient and will be uselesss if the second is skipped, she said. Likewise, people who did not contract the virus and received one jab have no immune response to COVID-19.

Tiwiri warned against " the new and dangeous mutations of the coronavirus"and said vaccination and compliance with health guidelines are the only way to stop the emergence of new mutant strains and curb their spread.

All COVID-19 vaccines used in Tunisia are effective and safe, the member of the committee said. There is need to give up misconceptions that drove a large number of citizens to abstain from specific vaccines for fear of potential side effects.

In this connection, Tiwiri said 30% of senior citizens aged 75 and over were not vaccinated and urged them to get their vaccines.

The epidemiological situation in the country is still "uncomfortable," especially as the positivity rate is ranging between 15% and 17%.

The bed occupancy rate in intensive care units at public and private facilities stands at 72%, while that of oxygen-fitted beds is of 48%.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday two-thirds of people who received text message invites to get their jabs on September 7 did not attend their appointments.