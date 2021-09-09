Tunisia: Six Die of Coronavirus in Sfax, 141 Test Positive

8 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax, where the pandemic has caused 1,670 fatalities, according to a report published Wednesday by the Local Health Directorate.

Another 141 people have contracted the virus during the same period, after publishing the results of 1,037 tests.

This brings the caseload in the region to roughly 55,000, including some 52,000 recoveries.

On the other hand, 667,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Sfax since the start of the jab drive.

