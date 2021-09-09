Egypt: Speech By President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi At Egypt-ICF

press release

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Heads of international and regional organizations, UN Officials,

Honorable Guests,

At the beginning, allow me to welcome our honorable guests in Egypt- International Cooperation Forum "Egypt-ICF" in its first edition, wishing you a fruitful conference that shall contribute to supporting international efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In our present time, humanity is passing through the most difficult test in a long period of time as it faces numerous challenges represented in the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the negative impact of climate change. This imposes a new reality upon us and necessitates more creative ideas and formulations in the decision making process and more awareness with regard to the potential dangers.

Our approach is balanced and based on joint action to achieve sustainable and green economic development and progress to fulfil the aspirations of the peoples of the world.

Green recovery has become an urgent need, coming at the top of the world's governments' priorities at the present time. Here, we must not overlook the variation in economic and social conditions of emerging and developing countries, which have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. This hampers their ability to keep up with the green recovery process and requires the support of the international community and international financial institutions to achieve the coveted goals of this ambitious agenda.

There is no doubt that governments alone cannot make this recovery possible. Therefore, the pivotal role of the private sector comes in order to move forward toward a sustainable future through innovative mechanisms to mobilize resources and blended finance.

This aims to enhance the private sector's participation in the various development fields, in tandem with the sound employment of technology and digital transformation to achieve the coveted economic and social development of the entire world.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Egypt was at the forefront in terms of developing a long-term strategic plan to achieve Sustainable Development 2030, based on national priorities and principles, with the aim of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. In this regard, the environmental dimension was deemed a fundamental pillar in all development sectors to overcome the impact of climate change, preserve natural resources, and move toward comprehensive and sustainable development, thus safeguarding the rights of the coming generations.

The development goals of "Egypt Vision 2030" come in alignment with the "UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" and "Africa 2063 Development Agenda" to bolster the values of joint action and multilateral cooperation to support development efforts in various countries.

In this regard, we underscore the importance of achieving African integration by invigorating the executive mechanisms for the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which is considered a key axis in our deliberations in this forum, as this agreement constitutes a momentum to move toward integration and amalgamation among African countries which have huge opportunities to assume a key role in the future of global economy.

Honorable Attendees,

Egypt has made a pledge upon itself to move toward achieving development, in tandem with countering accumulative challenges and problems. We have succeeded over the past years to push forward development efforts in a multitude of sectors through carrying out mega infrastructure projects, providing social protection programs, boosting investment in human capital, and taking effective measures toward the transition to a green economy to promote the life of Egyptian citizens, improve their standard of living, and fulfil their aspirations for a promising tomorrow and future. These efforts have been lauded in numerous reports by international institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Based on that, Egypt welcomes the firm cooperation with international financial institutions, the UN and its agencies in order to enhance development efforts and provide the necessary expertise to our brothers in the Middle East region and Africa. The aim is to move together toward achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, supporting Africa's Agenda 2063 and accomplishing what the world has adopted in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Finally, I wish you success in this forum, fully confident that discussions will yield recommendations supporting efforts aimed at bolstering multilateral international cooperation and development financing through international institutions. They shall also encourage capacity building efforts as well as technical support through the UN in order to achieve the aspirations and needs of the peoples for a better future.

Thank You.

And Peace Be Upon You.

Presidency.eg