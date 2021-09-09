Zimbabwe: Mamombe Saved From Incarceration

HARARE West MP Joanna Mamombe Wednesday breathed a sigh of relief after the court dismissed an application in which the state sought to revoke her bail for failing to report at the police two weeks ago.

Prosecutors applied for her incarceration after she failed to report at the Harare Central Police Station as instructed by the High Court in a case she is accused of staging a demonstration in contravention with Covid-19 rules.

Mamombe was instructed to report every Friday.

However, two weeks ago, she failed to do so after she travelled to her rural home.

She reported to the police the following day.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje ruled her default was not willful.

"The accused gave her explanation and the senior police officer accepted her explanation and he ordered the junior officer to allow her to sign in the reporting book,"he said.

Mambanje also said the conduct of the police officer who cancelled Mamombe's signature without seeking the authority of his boss is worrisome.

"The accused person has the right to give an explanation and it was accepted."

"The conduct of police to say the accused did not sign is not correct. The revocation was not properly justified," he ruled.

Mambanje said the purpose of bail reporting conditions was usually to make the accused attend court at any time.

He said Mamombe has no record of defaulting court.

Mambanje said it will be too harsh for the court to say she deliberately defaulted reporting and saying the application has not been supported by any law.