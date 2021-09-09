Zimbabwe: Unido Backs Zim Progress

9 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere-

Zimbabwe's industrialisation and development trajectory, which is expected to play a critical role towards the attainment of an upper middle-income society by 2030, has been validated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

UNIDO works to reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable industrial development, which is captured under Sustainable Development Goal 9 (SDG9).

The organisation provided technical assistance for the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector strategy, green industry programme and agro-industrial value chain project, among others.

The pharmaceutical strategy was launched by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who challenged local pharmaceuticals to look beyond their largely retail business and start the production of consumables.

Zimbabwe is now procuring all personal protective equipment locally.

UNIDO country representative Mr Tichaona Mushayandebvu said: "UNIDO welcomes the inclusion of the Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development (ISID) and related SDG 9."

He said the projects were developed with technical assistance from UNIDO under the Zimbabwe Country Programme for ISID 2016-2020.

Mr Mushayandebvu said UNIDO actively provided technical assistance to the development of NDS1.

"Of great interest are anchor Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development projects such as the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Sector Strategy, the Green Industry Program, Agro-Industrial Value Chain Project," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X