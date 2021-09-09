Zimbabwe: Herald Comes to Aid of Uz Student

Zimbabwe's leading daily, The Herald, has donated a cell phone loaded with four months' data and an assortment of groceries to a partially visually impaired fourth-year University of Zimbabwe student.

The Herald Editor Mr Hatred Zenenga handed over the donation to Nomore Mushayi at the publication's offices in Harare.

Mushayi is a social work student.

He has been receiving various forms of support from The Herald since his first year in university.

Zimpapers public relations and communications manager (Digital and Publishing Division) Mrs Pauline Matanda said the gesture was part of The Herald's corporate social responsibility programme.

"Since his first year, the newspaper has been assisting Mushayi after he approached us seeking a laptop and tertiary fees," she said.

"This time around, we donated a smartphone loaded with four months' data and an assortment of groceries.

"We are glad to have contributed to part of his learning journey as he is now doing his final semester. He is indeed a product of The Herald."

Mrs Matanda expressed gratitude to Zimpapers general manager (Digital and Publishing Division) Mr Marks Shayamano, whom she described as a listening leader who agreed to extended a helping hand.

Mushayi was happy with the gifts.

"In this Covid-19 era, people with disabilities are usually overlooked, but I am happy for the donation," he said.

"The smartphone will be of great use for my e-learning on social networks as it allows me to speak and listen without necessarily using the screen which affects my eyes."