Zimbabwe: India Donates Cars to Zim

INDIA, which is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, has pledged to further diversify and intensify trade, investment, educational and other linkages with Zimbabwe as the two countries continue to share strong cordial relations.

Asia's third biggest economy after China and Japan, has during the past years been committed to strengthening ties with the Second Republic to boost the economy.

Yesterday, India donated three vehicles to Zimbabwe for the Indo-Zim Technology Centre. Another vehicle is set to be delivered soon.

The vehicles were handed over to the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira by Indian Ambassador Vijay Khanduja in Harare.

Ambassador Khanduja said the first phase of the technology centre was implemented in 2007 through a government of India grant of US$5 million towards "Development of SMEs sector in Zimbabwe".

"The second phase involving upgrading of these centres at a cost of approximately US$3 million is again being undertaken through Government of India assisted by HMT International (of India)," he said.

"The project comprises supply of latest technology machines and equipment for 10 project centres in Zimbabwe, as well as the supply of one car and two twin cab vehicles. A minibus is also expected to arrive in the near future.

"India and Zimbabwe enjoy a unique and model relationship in the spirit of abiding friendship. Our two countries go a long way in not just political and economic relationships, but also in developmental cooperation and people to people contacts involving health, education, energy and a myriad of other sectors."

Ambassador Khanduja said India's developmental assistance was geared towards meeting the requirements of Zimbabwe.

"During the visit of Honourable Vice President (Dr Constantino Chiwenga) in November 2018, a number of Memorandum of Understanding were signed," he said. "Government of India pledged developmental aid of the order of US$500 million.

"Over 30 percent of the lines of credit extended to Zimbabwe is in the form of grant. These projects are at various stages of implementation and we are keen to further fast track these to make up for the time lost during the pandemic last year.

"I must add that all efforts at the Government-to-Government level to enhance the relationship is ably supplemented through Indian businesses and the Indian diaspora which have also contributed to the Zimbabwean economy and has made Zimbabwe its home."

Ambassador Khanduja said India has stood with Zimbabwe through thick and thin and during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, India provided 1 000 tonnes of rice, medicines worth over US$1 million, ambulances and vaccines.

Recently, the Asian country contributed US$1 million through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund for climate resilient agriculture in Chiredzi and Mangwe districts, which is expected to benefit over 5 000 small farmers.

Prof Murwira expressed gratitude over the donation. "We look forward to enhanced cooperation between our two governments in developing skills necessary for the production of goods and services in order to attain Vision 2030," he said.

"The Indo-Zim Centres shall contribute to the industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe through, enhancing human capital development through 'hands on' training of students by way of attachment and/or apprenticeship; offering incubation programmes, which are heritage based, including business skills in order to produce all rounded entrepreneurs; producing goods and services for the benefit of local communities, the nation and the region at large and; offer increased access to production facilities by entrepreneurs."

Prof Murwira said Government attached great importance to skills development and training gained through knowledge and action.

The event was attended the ministry's Deputy Minister Raymore Machingura, permanent secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Indonesia and Singapore, Ambassador Alice Mageza, and government officials.