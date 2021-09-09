Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Three Policemen in Delta, Set Vehicle Ablaze

Three policemen attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters in Delta State have been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen.

THISDAY learnt that the policemen were killed at a checkpoint yesterday at about 7:45 a. m. while settling down at their post.

Security sources disclosed that the incident occurred at a checkpoint mounted by the late officers on the Obeti/Oliogo Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the patrol vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, recently donated to the Umutu Police Division, was also burnt in the process.

Another sources said the gunmen, after killing the police officers, reportedly went ahead to set them ablaze inside the patrol Toyota Sienna.

"Three police officers attached to the Umutu Division Police Headquarters were attacked and killed on arrival to a checkpoint between Obeti and Oliogo in Ukwuani LGA of Delta State.

"They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol vehicle, Toyota Sienna van," the source said.

Palpable tension is said to have gripped residents of Umutu, Obeti and Oliogo and other neighbouring communities following the development.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

However, a senior police officer at the state Police Command (names withheld), confirmed the incident, disclosing that a crack team of police detectives have been deployed to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.