Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 6 Million People Registered On Evax.tn

9 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 5,987,855 people registered on Evax.tn platform up to September 8 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A total of 6,292,293 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,422,956 first shots and 1,869,337 boosters.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,560,775 and is as follows: 1,869,337 received two doses, while 320,412 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 371,026 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Only 32,175 people honoured their COVID-19 jab appointments on September 8 out of a total of 83,769 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry added.

The ministry further added that out of 58,217 people invited to receive their first shot, only 17,406 were vaccinated, and out of 25,552 called to receive boosters, only 14,769 honoured their appointments.

