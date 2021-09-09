Liberia: I Want to Be Reinstated

9 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters And Winston W. Parley

Kabineh Ja'neh says

Impeached former Liberian Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Kabineh M. Ja'neh says he wants to be reinstated in his position as ordered by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court, threatening to take the Government of Liberia back to the regional court over its alleged refusal to implement the mandate.

"I will not rest until the Government of Liberia complies with the regional court's ruling. Now my position, I want to be reinstated ... in my position and I will make sure with the backing of the law that everything contained in the ruling is complied with," Cllr. Ja'neh said Tuesday, 7 September in an interview with local broadcaster Kool FM in Paynesville.

Cllr. Janeh was removed as an Associate Justice of the Liberian Supreme Court through an impeachment process that he later challenged as unconstitutional and won at the ECOWAS Court.

In filing his complaint before the ECOWAS Court, Ja'neh had sought to be awarded general damages in an amount not less than US$25,000,000.00 as compensation and an order directing the Republic of Liberia to restore him to his position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

However, the ECOWAS Court awarded him US$200,000 as reparation for moral prejudice he suffered for the violation of his rights following the case he filed against the Liberian authorities.

In his radio interview Tuesday, Ja'neh noted that the regional court ruled that the Government of Liberia's action to remove him was illegal and had no basis in the law.

He continued that the court also instructed the government here to pay him US$200,000 and provide all his compensations and benefits as if he was working because they had committed a moral prejudice and therefore they should reinstate him.

He explained that the court gave the government six months to fully comply with all of its mandates, but since the ruling in November 2020, the Liberian authorities have not complied with the court's mandate.

Ja'neh views the decision of the regional court as a warning to other African countries that they should respect the law, adding that he will make sure that he is reinstated.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X