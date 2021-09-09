Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches New Service Delivered On Tricycle

Liberia's leading GSM Company Lonestar Cell MTN has again launched a new service which for the first time will take the company's services directly to its many valuable customers in Montserrado and its environs using tricycle.

The mobile company launched the program called Service On the Go on Wednesday,8 September 2021 at its head office in Congo Town with two tricycles that will go around town, taking services directly to customers and subscribers.

Making remarks at the formal launching ceremony, Lonestar Cell MTN Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul De said Lonestar Cell MTN remains committed to providing valuable services to its many customers and subscribers across the country.

He said the company's ideas and philosophy are taking services to the people instead of people coming to the company, saying further, "Our ambition is to ensure our customers live a modern and connective life."

Rahul noted that it is against this backdrop that Lonestar MTN thought to create relevant and practical solutions like the service center wheels which will provide great service and easy access to its products and services.

He continued that the company's trained customer experience representative will provide services via the newly designed tricycles known as the service center wheels when traveling to homes, communities and small businesses.

Also speaking, Lonestar Cell MTN Senior Manager for Sales and Distribution Raphael Tawiah said the company has many services that are valuable in Montserrado, adding that the new service will ease customers the tension of leaving their homes to come to the company's office to do business.

"This new service will ease up tension," Tawiah said, adding that at Lonestar Cell MTN, they create smooth and convenient service for customers.

The initiative according to him was adopted by the MTN regional vice president for Africa and they had to borrow the concept to implement it here in Liberia for the first time.

"We [are] going directly to our homes, and their doorsteps including various neighborhoods, providing services," Mr. Tawiah said.

For his part, the regional vice president for MTN Africa Ebenezer T. Asante congratulated Lonestar Cell MTN for the great initiative, describing it as rewarding in terms of service delivery.

"For us to be able to deliver that customer value it means we should be able to identify all the challenges the customer will have," he said.

Meanwhile, the Corporate Communications Manager of Lonestar Cell MTN Ms. Lisa White told reporters that the new service will include the registration and swapping of sim cards, mobile money cash-in and cash-out transactions, data activation, and resetting of mobile money pin, among others.

She detailed that the tricycles will travel to Sinkor, [Japan Freeway], Congo Town, Bushrod Island, Matadi, and other communities.

Ms. White explained that on Sundays and Fridays, the service center on wheels will also visit various Churches and Mosques to provide services.