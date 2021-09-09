Liberia: President Weah Remains Young People's Barrier Breaker

Says West Point Commissioner

The Commissioner of the township of West Point Mr. William Wea says President George Maneh Weah has proven himself to be a barrier breaker for young people, commending the president for the number of young people in government.

"President Weah has proven himself to be the barrier breaker for... young people in Liberia. As you all can see the number of young people in government including myself can't be compared to the previous regime," Commissioner Wea said at the start of rice distribution with elderly people on 7 September 2021 in West Point.

The West Point Commissioner explained that President Weah's decision to incorporate young people in key governmental positions is a testament to his desire for the rebuilding of this country, saying he is glad to form part of the transformation process.

He claimed however that previous regimes branded young people as destructive and obstacle to societal growth, adding that it was the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government that put smiles on the faces of the young people.

He said the CDC - led government is restoring the hope of every young person by incorporating them into the governance system.

Though Commissioner Wea didn't name the particular regime that refused to accommodate young people the opportunity to serve, he maintained that the CDC government under President Weah has proven to be the only government that considers the involvement of young people as a possible step to nation-building.

