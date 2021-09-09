Liberia: CDC-U.S. Elects First Female Chairman

The United States Branch of the Congress for Democratic Change, CDC-USA, has made history by electing its first female National Chairman since the organization was founded in 2004.

Following a closely contested election, which was overseen by the CDC Global Chairman, Hon. Mulbah K. Morlu, Mrs. Constance G. Swen Duopu emerged as the winner, thus making history as the first female to be elected as National Chairman of the organization.

Mrs. Duopu joins the likes of Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., who served as the first National Chairman of the organization.

Madam Duopu was among the three contestants for the position. She holds a Master's degree from the St. Marys University of Minnesota in Health and Human Services Administration. She is also a product of the University of Liberia. She brings a wealth of brilliance, eloquence, leadership, and strong community organizing background to the Chairmanship.

As a strong community organizer, she previously served the Minnesota Chapter as the Vice Chairman for Operations and later for Administration. She also served for the last two years as Chair of the Women's League of the Party in the United States. She also served as head of Sinoe County Association of the Americas (SCAA) where she was instrumental in supporting education and human capital development efforts in Liberia.

Mrs. Duopu closely won the heated election that was sometimes contentious and tense. The electoral process lasted throughout the night of Saturday, September 4th to early Sunday morning of September 5th, 2021.

Given the importance of the USA Branch to the Party and the Coalition, the election was graced by a high power delegation of some Executives of the Party in Liberia, including Chairman Morlu, VCA Hon. Garblah Williams; Montserrado Senator, Saah Joseph; Sinoe County District #1 Representative, Crayton Duncan; Liberia Ambassador accredited to the United States and Canada, Amb. George S. Patten; veteran Liberian Economist, Mr. Samuel Jackson, amongst others. The convention also brought together a cross-section of CDCians from the length and breadth of the United States.

Mrs. Duopu thanked President Weah for his visionary leadership for the Country and the Party, which is an inspiration to motivating her support to his re-election efforts as National Chairman of the Diaspora base of the Party.

She also thanked her supporters and all partisans of the CDC-USA Branch who braved the COVID pandemic to attend the convention to repose such confidence in her as their leader. She promised to work tirelessly with the Global Chairman, Morlu for the re-election of President George Manneh Weah in 2023. To foster reconciliation and unity, she promised to reach out to CDCians across the United States and other parts of the world to hear their voices and give them hope. Madam Duopu also promised to establish an inclusive administration where all CDCians will have a role to play in the wellbeing of the organization for the re-election of President Weah come 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She encouraged all CDCians to bury the past and work for the benefit of the party. She thanked the Standard Bearer for the CDC, Mr. Weah for the support to the Party and assured him of her commitment to his re-election in 2023.

CDC-USA is the Diaspora intellectual, financial and logistical arm of the party. The organization is the most organized and biggest Diaspora political arm of any political party in Liberia. During the 2017 election, the organization was instrumental in raising needed funds for the party to assist its election to state power by electing President Weah.

Madam Duopu thanked the outgoing leadership under the Chairmanship of Mr. Steve Lougon for his sacrifices in leading the organization.