Liberia: To Establish Trehnbo Vocational Institute - House Concurs With Senate

The Plenary of the House of Representatives has concurred with a Senate engrossed bill, seeking to create Trehnbo Vocational Institute in Grand Kru County, Southeast Liberia.

The bill was submitted Tuesday, August 3, 2021, by Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie, and subsequently passed by the Senate's Plenary. The proposed institute is expected to offer livelihood skills in masonry, carpentry, plumbing, general agriculture, home economies, electricity, small-scale mining, and environmental technology, among others.

Pro-Temp Chie during the submission said when established, the TVI will admit and benefit students mainly from Grand Kru and counties in the Southeast, including the rest of Liberia.

"I, therefore, seek your prompt endorsement and approval of the proposed Act in pursuit of youth empowerment, decentralization of educational facilities and privileges, and economic development." He added.

It is also to create, promote and implement co-educational institutes of vocational learning within the county and to grant certificates and diplomas.

The institute will promote and maintain centres of learning where constituents of all races, classes and faiths, gender and ethnic settings can enjoy equal opportunity of vocational education and learning activities.

The bill details that the Trehnbo Vocational Institute shall have a Board of Trustees, Director and Deputy Director for Administration, Deputy Director for Academic Affairs, Assistant Director for Fiscal Affairs, Assistant Director for Records, Registration and Admission, Assistant Director for Students Affairs and Heads of Department and Programs, respectively.