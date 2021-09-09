Liberia: Humane Society Int'l, FDA Combat Crime Against Wildlife

Humane Society International (HSI) in collaboration with the Forestry Development Authority(FDA) has organized a two-day Wildlife Law Enforcement training for the security sector and the judiciary aimed at combating crimes against wildlife in Liberia.

Speaking Tuesday, 07 September 2021 at the Forestry Training Institute (FTI) in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, County Inspector Jumah E. S. Goll challenged participants to enhance their skills to protect wildlife through the implementation of the law.

Inspector Goll emphasized that the protection of wildlife is the collective effort of every Liberian, including the security sector and the judiciary.

He said understanding knowledge about wildlife species will go a long way to protect animals across the nation.

According to him, enforcing the law will ensure the preservation of wildlife in their natural habitat and if Liberia's wildlife should be on par with others in the sub-region and Africa at large then serious attention should be given to the law protecting wildlife here.

Meanwhile, the Country Director of HIS, Morris Darbo said it is essential for security personnel and the judiciary to participate in FDA's mandate to ensure that Liberia's biodiversity is preserved.

Mr. Darbo revealed that Liberia presents a unique biodiversity hotspot in the sub-region that needs to be conserved for future generations.

He said HSI is happy to support the training of law enforcement actors and appealed to the participants to take the exercise as an opportunity to learn and join the Forestry Development Authority in combating wildlife crime in the country.

The Technical Manager for Conservation Department from the FDA, Blamah S. Goll said the wildlife law enforcement training should be taken seriously to have insight on the protection of animals by law.

Manager Goll noted that knowledge acquired will go a long way to ensuring that law enforcers understand and apply laws that protect animals in the country.

He said that our forefathers should be lauded for preserving biodiversity over the years and now this generation should be able to protect and preserve wildlife for the future.