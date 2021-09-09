South Africa: Vermeulen Returns to Boks' Starting Lineup After Nearly Two-Year Test Rugby Hiatus

analysis

On Wednesday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, as expected, named a powerful side to take on the Wallabies in the first of four Rugby Championship matches over the next four weekends.

On Sunday 12 September, when the Springboks run out to face the Wallabies in Australia for the first time in two years, exactly 680 days would have passed since Duane Vermeulen last played a Test.

The bruising No 8's last Test outing was a memorable man-of-the-match performance against England in the final of Rugby World Cup 2019. The Boks won 32-12 in case anyone forgot, on a night when it seemed like there were two Vermeulens on the field -- he was that influential and omnipresent.

Since then, Vermeulen won the 2020 SA Player of the Year award in a Covid-affected domestic season and was expected to star in the recent British & Irish Lions series. An ankle injury put paid to that hope, but after two months of rehabilitation, Vermeulen returns in what feels like a second coming.

He was 33 when he last played a Test and is 35 now. Most players would be contemplating retirement in their mid-30s. But Vermeulen has never been 'most players'.

He starts...