South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers Extend Condolences to Sergeant Faziel Adams Family

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with sadness the brutal murder of Sergeant Faziel Adams, a South African Police Service (SAPS) official stationed at Parliament.

It was reported that Sergeant Faziel Adams, 41, was shot and killed by unknown suspects on Tuesday evening whilst visiting relatives in Parow, near Cape Town, after work.

"We are shocked that a young life has been abruptly taken away through such senseless murder. Sergeant Adams served Parliament with dedication, humility and kindness. He was a true servant of the public and a faithful protector of the community. We call upon the law enforcement authorities to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book."

Parliament extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and SAPS colleagues of Sergeant Adams.

May his soul rest in peace.