South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza On Deaths of Farmworkers in Western Cape

8 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Didiza saddened by the death of two (2) farmworkers in the Western Cape car crash

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms. Thoko Didiza, MP is saddened by the death of two (2) farmworkers this morning in a fatal car accident between Grabouw and Villiersdorp in the Western Cape.

It is alleged that another car overtook another and crashed on the truck with a closed purpose trailer. The truck had 57 farm workers and 2 died and four (4) were seriously injured.

"I wish to send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the deceased families, friends and colleagues at Chiltern farm and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said Minister Didiza.

"Farm workers play a critical role in the sector, economy and in their families as they were able to put food on the table".

Officials from the provincial department agriculture are currently providing support to the injured and the bereaved.

