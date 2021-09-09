Malawi: Nico Group Injects K10 Million Support Towards the Premiere of Malawian Movie 'Highbrow'

Malawian new movie, 'Highbrow' -- that tells real life stories sorrounding the infamous financial scandal Cashgate -- is set to be premiered on September 25 in Lilongwe and in Blantyre the next day, courtesy of K10 million logistical support from NICO Group.

The premieres will be held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe and at ICON Theatre, belonging to NICO Group which is situated at Chichiri Shopping Centre in Blantyre.

At the presentation of the cheque at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, Lorraine Phiri said the ICON Theatre have been extensively refurbished and a better way to celebrate the new facility is to afford producers, Mestina Jelani Films to premiere the Highbrow movie there.

"NICO, a wholly owned Malawian company, is also celebrating its 50th Anniversary of doing business in the country and we also thought the best way to celebrate with the people across Malawian is to promote local content.

"The Group is thrilled to witness the local film industry to blossom since the players of the industry continue to believe in the possibilities and strive to succeed in telling Malawian stories against all odds," Phiri said.

"The NICO Group exists to transform people's lives and we believe that the production and launch of Highbrow movie is a great depiction of a 'from dreams to reality' story for all those involved.

"As a proudly indigenous brand, NICO is committed to supporting various budding industries in our local economy. We are honoured and pleased to support an initiative that is delivering hope and elevation for our local artists."

She also said NICO will also support other premiers across the country as well as outside the country, saying this is part of the series of activities the Group has lined up to celebrate the 50th Anniversary with its stakeholders.

"We hope that our support will inspire artists and players in the local arts and culture industry to continue dreaming and working hard to turn those dreams into realities.

"The essence of the arts industry is to share Malawian stories by Malawians and promote local content across the world."

She added that they are equally thrilled to host the Blantyre premiere at ICON Theatre at Chichiri Shopping Centre, which is owned by NICO and was designed to promote local arts.

In 2018, NICO's subsidiary NBS Bank roped in performing artist Fredokiss to be its brand ambassador in recognition that artists also support their business as well as to inspire them that their efforts to entertain and inform the public are being appreciated.

One of the directors and actors in the movie Sphiwe, said they were very honoured with NICO support and hoped the great reception and recognition of the film will elevate the local arts and culture industry.

She said people are really going to appreciate the great effort that has been put to come up with the best production despite the challenges they faced due to the CoVID-19 pandemic.

"We overcame those challenges and strove to present to Malawians something they shall cherish as we grow local content to suit anywhere in the world," she said.

The NICO Group offers comprehensive financial solutions in general insurance, life insurance, pension administration, asset management, capital market & investment as well as banking.

It also offers expertise in property development & management as well as technologies. It further provides tailor-made innovative solutions which are packaged to deliver value and convenience to its clients.

As a responsible corporate citizen, NICO Group supports various public initiatives in education, health and charities in alleviating some of the social challenges the public faces.

NICO also massively responded to the call from government to assist in the fight against CoVID-19 by donating various medical equipment and supplies worth millions as well as supporting various stakeholders in their own projects to counter the pandemic.

Most of the medical equipment donated shall last the test of time and continue to be use by the health authorities in life after CoVID-19.