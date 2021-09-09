Tunisia: Juridical Judicial Council to Nominate Kchaou for Position of First President of Court of Cassation

Tunis/Tunisia — The Juridical Judicial Council decided on Wednesday to nominate Moncef Kchaou for the position of First President of the Court of Cassation and to refer his application to the plenary session to consider submitting exclusive nomination to the Presidency of the Republic.

Kchaou's candidacy was accepted after examining all the applications sent by the Justice Ministry's General Directorate of Judicial Affairs and General Inspectorate, a press release reads.

The decision was based on the criterion of seniority in the judiciary and in the position held, the Juridical Judicial Council specified.

23 judges have submitted their applications, namely, Taïeb Abidi, Abdessatar Riahi, Moncef Kchaou, Basma Hmeda, Mourad Makhlouf, Riadh Moula, Leila Hammami, Nazek Kada, Raoudha Karafi, Mohamed Imed Ben Abdejlil, Zouhaïr Majra, Jamel Msiri, Taher Ben Turkia, Ahmed Rzig, Mondher Ben Jaâfer, Fatma Zahra Abbès, Ahmed Rahmouni, Tarak Hachi, Lamia Hammami, Thouraya Jeribi, Akrem Menakbi, Mohamed Khelifi and Rachad Kaâbi.