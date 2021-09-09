Tunisia: Juridical Judicial Council to Nominate Kchaou for Position of First President of Court of Cassation

9 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Juridical Judicial Council decided on Wednesday to nominate Moncef Kchaou for the position of First President of the Court of Cassation and to refer his application to the plenary session to consider submitting exclusive nomination to the Presidency of the Republic.

Kchaou's candidacy was accepted after examining all the applications sent by the Justice Ministry's General Directorate of Judicial Affairs and General Inspectorate, a press release reads.

The decision was based on the criterion of seniority in the judiciary and in the position held, the Juridical Judicial Council specified.

23 judges have submitted their applications, namely, Taïeb Abidi, Abdessatar Riahi, Moncef Kchaou, Basma Hmeda, Mourad Makhlouf, Riadh Moula, Leila Hammami, Nazek Kada, Raoudha Karafi, Mohamed Imed Ben Abdejlil, Zouhaïr Majra, Jamel Msiri, Taher Ben Turkia, Ahmed Rzig, Mondher Ben Jaâfer, Fatma Zahra Abbès, Ahmed Rahmouni, Tarak Hachi, Lamia Hammami, Thouraya Jeribi, Akrem Menakbi, Mohamed Khelifi and Rachad Kaâbi.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X