South Africa's Financial Watchdog Slaps U.S. Short-Seller Viceroy With R50 Million Fine Over Capitec Report

Capitec Bank
Capitec Bank ATMs (file photo).
8 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mfuneko Toyana

South Africa's financial markets regulator, the FSCA, has fined notorious US short-seller Viceroy R50-million for a 'false and misleading' 2017 report accusing the country's fourth-largest bank, Capitec, of being a loan shark and concealing defaults on its loan book.

The report triggered a sharp fall in Capitec's shares and an angry response by the bank, accusing Viceroy of a smear campaign.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said on Wednesday that Viceroy and two other people who participated in compiling the reports had contravened the Financial Markets Act by publishing "false, misleading or deceptive statements, promises or forecasts regarding material facts about Capitec, which they ought reasonably to have known were not true".

"The respondents made a concerted effort to publish these statements as widely as possible, knowing that Capitec is a systemically important financial institution in South Africa, and that these statements had the potential to trigger a run on the bank," the FSCA said in a statement summarising its findings.

The FSCA said immediate damage had been done to Capitec's share price, which fell close to 25%, and that Viceroy had benefited financially from the share decline.

Viceroy will challenge the finding and fine, saying the FSCA investigation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X