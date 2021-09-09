Nigeria: Enugu Govt Sued Over Nonpayment of 10 Years Pensions to Civil Servants

9 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

A lawyer in the state filed the case in the National Industrial Court for himself and on behalf of other retired civil servants in Enugu State.

A lawyer has filed a suit against the Enugu State governor over non-payment of retirees' pensions and gratuities for 10 years.

The lawyer, Chukwunonye Ogbe, filed the suit at the National Industrial Court in Enugu.

Joined in the suit are Enugu State Pensions Board, Government of Enugu State and the state's attorney-general.

Others are the accountant-general, Enugu State and Local Government Staff Pensions Board, Enugu State.

Mr Ogbe is suing for himself and on behalf of former employees of the state government and local government areas of the state.

The suit, brought under the enforcement of the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens who retired as civil servants in Enugu State, was filed on September 2.

The lawyer is seeking an order of the court directing the defendants to pay the gratuity of former employees of the state government and those in the local government councils who retired from June 1, 2011 to date.

He is also seeking an order of the court directing the defendants jointly and severally to pay the gratuity of affected retirees who left service since June 1, 2011, but had not yet been paid their gratuities.

Mr Ogbe also requested the court to make an order directing the defendants to pay gratuities to the next-of-kin of all deceased former employees of the state government and local councils who were yet to be paid their entitlements.

The court has given the defendants 14 days to enter an appearance in the suit.

