South Africa: Steinhoff Saga - the Spectre of Liquidation Looms

Steinhoff is well on its way to settling hundreds of investor claims, which will free the company to focus on vital operational issues. But the Tekkie Town liquidation hearing remains a risk that has spooked investors.
Over the past year, the Steinhoff share price has risen by more than 250%, from 8c a share to R3.05 as the supervisory board makes headway in resolving the many legacy issues that dog the company, not least of which is net debt worth R165-billion and R135-billion worth of investor claims.
In recent weeks the Supervision Board, supported by CEO Louis du Preez, has come closer to reaching a settlement with the many groups of shareholders that were left holding worthless paper when the share collapsed in December 2017, after it emerged that there may be a hole in the accounts.
A subsequent investigation carried out by PwC confirmed that the firm recorded fictitious or irregular transactions totalling €6.5-billion over a period spanning the 2009 and 2017 financial years. This opened the floodgates to litigation as shareholders argued that they had invested in the company -- or sold their businesses into the company -- based on fictitious accounts.
The board, supported by a small...