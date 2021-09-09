Rwanda: What Is the Value of Rwanda's Protected Wetlands?

Environmental experts have called for the sensitisation of local communities about the dangers of degradation of protected wetlands, citing their economic value role to control climate change.

The call follow this week's outbreak of wildfire that gutted at least 50 hectares of Rugezi Wetland that straddles Burera and Gicumbi district on about 7,000 hectares.

The wetland that accommodates threatened bird species also filters water that flows into Lake Burera and Lake Ruhondo, which feed two of the country's largest hydropower plants, Ntaruka and Mukungwa.

According to Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), Rugezi wetland complex, which is of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands conservation, has total economic value worth $374.32 million based on Biological Diversity report 2020.

If degraded, this wetland could affect hydropower and water supply in Rwanda according to experts.

Faustin Vuningoma, the Coordinator of Rwanda Climate Change and Development organizations Network in Rwanda told The New Times that besides the economic value, wetlands can help the country to build resilience to climate change effects.

"The protected wetlands protect the environment in various ways. The wetlands filter, store and supply flesh water when their integrity is not disturbed. If not, their degradation could cause a water crisis," he said.

He said wetlands build resilience to climate effects such as floods and drought and reduce global warming gases as well.

Studies show wetlands and peatlands store twice as much carbon dioxide as forests.

He said that the wetlands have plant species that provide soil fertility.

"Many wetlands have lost their role as water reservoirs due to encroachment. When conserved well, wetlands supply water for irrigation," he said, adding that some plant species are used to produce art products such as woven baskets.

While wetlands store and clean water, they also naturally filter pollutants from water.

"People should be aware of the benefits of wetlands that also include eco-tourism which generates money for the surrounding community and the country," he said.

In spite of their importance, experts say, wetlands in Rwanda are facing pressure especially from poor agriculture practices such as uncontrolled fertilizers and pesticides and soil erosion.

The threats also include peat extraction, illegal mining, illegal infrastructure, pollutants from industrial wastewater discharge such as organic waste, pathogens and heavy metals.

Rwanda's protected wetlands and their value

Data from REMA shows that there are 935 wetlands that cover approximately 10.6 per cent of Rwanda's surface area.

The biggest wetlands are floodplain wetlands of low altitude associated with major lakes such as Lake Cyohoha, Rweru, Mugesera, Nasho, and rivers, such as Nyabarongo, Akanyaru, Mukungwa, Base, Nyabugogo, among others.

With an economic value of $374.32 million, Rugezi is classified as a Wetland of International Importance based on the international treaty on wetlands conservation.

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance (also called Ramsar Convention) was signed in Ramsar, Iran, on February 2, 1971 while Rwanda signed this convention on December 29, 2003.

The country was also in the process to designate three more Ramsar sites namely Akagera, Kamiranzovu and Rweru-Bugesera wetland complex.

Rweru-Bugesera Transboundary Wetlands Complex that straddles Rwanda and Burundi has a total economic value of ecosystem services worth $124 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The total value of the Akagera Wetland Complex including carbon storage is $1.1 billion and an annual flow value of $11.9 million, according to the 6th report on the status of implementing the 'Biological Diversity Convention' covering 2016 to 2020.

Nyandungu wetland is also among the biggest rehabilitated wetlands with high economic value turned into a park.

Projections indicate that the Nyandungu wetland eco-tourism park will generate over Rwf1 billion profit in the first 12 years of operation.

Despite their critical role in sustaining human life and biodiversity wetlands loss and degradation is increasing at a rate three times greater than that of forests, according to the UN.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche