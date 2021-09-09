Tanzania: Natural Gas Reserved for Fertiliser Production

THE government, through the Gas Utilization Master Plan, has planned to use 0.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas for fertilizer production.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Mr Exaud Kigahe informed Parliament here yesterday that, Tanzania has about 57 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, which can also be used for fertilizer production.

Responding to a question from Ally Kassinge (Kilwa South-CCM), Mr Kigahe said "Research shows that Tanzania has the amount of natural gas reserves discovered and confirmed at approximately 57 trillion cubic feet. This gas reserve we currently have in our natural gas wells is sufficient for the use of fertilizer industries." In his question, the MP wanted to know when the government would start the construction of a fertilizer factory at Kilwa Masoko Town that will use natural gas from Songosongo as raw material.

Responding, the Deputy Minister explained that the government was recognizing the importance of having a fertilizer factory using natural gas as raw material.

Thus, he said, the government, through the Tanzania Investment Centre and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), has continued with efforts to find investors for investing in fertilizer industries.

According to the deputy minister, the government had previously held talks with Ferrostaal and Helm Company from Germany over the matter.

Mr Kigahe explained that the government had continued to negotiate with other investors including Dangote, Elsewedy from Egypt and Minjingu Mines Ltd who have expressed interest in investing in the area.

"The government through the Investment Centre, TPDC, PURA, EWURA and the Ministry is working to speed up and conclude the negotiations and eventually find potential investors to build fertilizer factories with the aim of ending the serious problem of importing fertilizers from abroad," he said.

According to the deputy minister, the government was in belief that once the talks are concluded, the construction of the factory will begin immediately.