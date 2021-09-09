Tanzania: Work Closely With Researchers On New Tech, Farmers Told

9 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Fatma Abdu, Tari

FARMERS have been advised to collaborate with researchers when introducing new agricultural technologies in their areas that will help them in improving productivity and increase income.

This was said by Researcher of cassava breeder Dr Esther Masumba while harvesting farm trials of improved cassava seeds including TARICASS4 (TZ130), Mkuranga-1 and Mkumba that are resistant to Cassava Mosaic diseases (CMD) and Cassava brown streaks disease (CBSD) and cassava whitefly, produced by TARI.

The cassava whitefly is a tiny insect that has a yellowish body and white wings, with the body and both pairs of wings covered with a powdery, waxy secretion.

Speaking to farmers in Songabatini and Mkulumilo villages, Songa ward, Muheza District, Tanga Region, Dr Masumba said the technologies produced by researchers are for farmers and other agricultural stakeholders help to get rid of old-fashioned farming and focus on commercial agriculture which will increase income for smallholder farmers and the nation as a whole.

"This is a unique opportunity for Mkulumilo and Songabatini farmers who have been suffering from poor cassava yields for a long time due to cassava mosaic (CM) and brown streaks diseases. We urge farmers to work together to develop these technologies that we have brought to them," he said.

TARI Mikocheni has been implementing the African Cassava Whitefly Project to ensure that farmers benefit from improved seeds that are resistant to Cassava Mosaic and brown streaks disease that are spread by cassava whitefly.

"We have brought three improved varieties that we have harvested today in our field trials in collaboration with farmers. We have seen that the seeds have done well compared to their traditional seeds including kikombe," he said.

For his part, the Crop Pest Researcher Dr Zuberi Seguni says that since 2018, the African Cassava Whitefly Project (ACWP) has been evaluating the seeds against the attacks and effects of whiteflies those three seeds have an additional characteristic of resistance to whiteflies.

He says the second phase of the project aims to involve farmers in field trials to assess the characteristics mentioned in the farmer's environment.

"The ACWP-2 project has also been evaluating new technology of controlling cassava whitefly by protecting cassava seedlings using Imidacloprid pesticide, a specific pesticide that gives young plant initial protection against whitefly attacks," he said.

Farmers in the villages have thanked the government through TARI for continuing to find solutions by releasing improved varieties which resistant to cassava mosaic diseases and cassava brown streak diseases The Coordinator of Research and Innovation of TARI Mikocheni Dr Fred Tairo urged farmers to adopt new technologies that help them in increasing production and productivity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X