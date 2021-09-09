Tanzania: Ecological Sustainability Receives 68bn/ - German Boost

Tanzania has secured a grant amounting to 25 million Euros (about 68bn/-) to support a project on sustainable natural resource and ecological sustainability development.

The financing agreement has been reached by the government of Tanzania and Germany through its KfW Development Bank.

Speaking after signing the agreement in Dar es Salam yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Mr Emmanuel Tutuba, said the fund will be used for conserving natural resource in Serengeti National Park.

He said the funding will also be used for sustainable natural resource and ecological management of the Katavi-Mahale corridor.

"The Serengeti project is anticipated to contribute in the socio-economic development of the people as well as to sustainably manage the natural resource in Bariadi, Bunda, Serengeti and Ngorongoro districts.

"On the other hand, the Katavi-Mahale corridor project focuses on natural resource management, while improving the livelihoods of the people, proper land use and issuance of customary title deeds," said Mr Tutuba.

The PS also revealed that a sum of 21.7bn/- will be spent on developing and conserving natural resources in the Serengeti, and 46.1bn/- will cover the project for sustainable natural resource and ecological management of the Katavi-Mahale corridor.