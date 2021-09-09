Tanzania: Samia Promises End to Power Outage in Mwanza

9 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan assured Mwanza residents that regular power outages would be a thing of the past, with plans to set up a mini power generation plant.

The President gave the assurance yesterday at Buzuruga and Igoma areas while on her way to Bujora Cultural Centre in Kisesa, Magu District to officiate the opening of the Cultural Festival as well as for Royal Tour recording activities.

"I have been told about this challenge, we are working on it. I'm also aware of limited water supply in several areas of Nyamagana District, but things will change for better after completion of the Butimba water project," she explained.

President Samia also reiterated that all the projects initiated by the late President John Magufuli, including a 12.4-kilometer Nyamagana- Igoma road will be implemented as per the plan.

She said that the contractor will soon be at the site to undertake feasibility study before starting construction works. President Samia also directed the relevant authorities to speed-up processes to compensate citizens whose houses should be demolished to pave the way for development projects.

"The aim is to make Mwanza city a commercial hub in the Great Lakes and be able to compete with our neighbours," she said.

Again, she affirmed that she has already discussed and directed the Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel over the construction of modern markets, with enough space to accommodate all small scale traders.

Earlier, at Buzuruga area, the RC assured President Samia that authorities in the region have been going out of their offices to meet and listen to citizens and address challenges they face.

"Conflicts solving is one of our top agendas. We admit that in the past we forgot that people needed modern markets, as a result we kept on chasing them away," he said.

He promised the President that the region will strengthen revenue collections and fight against corruption, so as to bring development to 'wananchi'

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X