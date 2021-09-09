Tanzania: Samia Promises End to Power Outage in Mwanza

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan assured Mwanza residents that regular power outages would be a thing of the past, with plans to set up a mini power generation plant.

The President gave the assurance yesterday at Buzuruga and Igoma areas while on her way to Bujora Cultural Centre in Kisesa, Magu District to officiate the opening of the Cultural Festival as well as for Royal Tour recording activities.

"I have been told about this challenge, we are working on it. I'm also aware of limited water supply in several areas of Nyamagana District, but things will change for better after completion of the Butimba water project," she explained.

President Samia also reiterated that all the projects initiated by the late President John Magufuli, including a 12.4-kilometer Nyamagana- Igoma road will be implemented as per the plan.

She said that the contractor will soon be at the site to undertake feasibility study before starting construction works. President Samia also directed the relevant authorities to speed-up processes to compensate citizens whose houses should be demolished to pave the way for development projects.

"The aim is to make Mwanza city a commercial hub in the Great Lakes and be able to compete with our neighbours," she said.

Again, she affirmed that she has already discussed and directed the Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel over the construction of modern markets, with enough space to accommodate all small scale traders.

Earlier, at Buzuruga area, the RC assured President Samia that authorities in the region have been going out of their offices to meet and listen to citizens and address challenges they face.

"Conflicts solving is one of our top agendas. We admit that in the past we forgot that people needed modern markets, as a result we kept on chasing them away," he said.

He promised the President that the region will strengthen revenue collections and fight against corruption, so as to bring development to 'wananchi'