Namibia: Puma Lubricants Enter the Namibian Market

9 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Puma Energy Namibia last week launched its lubricant line into the local market. Called Puma Lubricants the new product has three different products, namely HD Super for diesel and petrol engines, GT Plus which is fully synthetic engine oil also for petrol and diesel engines, and HD Extra for diesel engines.

According to Puma Energy Namibia the launch of these lubricants is aligned with the company's strategic intent to inspire change and continuously develop innovative products to deliver on consumer needs.

"Puma Lubricants are not only advanced synthetic motor oils but also a modernized mechanism to trigger a new behavior. They were developed in Switzerland using a formula that complies with the highest European standards and some of the most stringent vehicle manufacturer OMEs globally", said MD of Puma Energy Namibia, Gallo Diack.

Puma Lubricants are now available at all Puma retail stations across Namibia ensuring quality lubricants are always available to customers.

"We would like to invite our valued customers to change to the new Pum Lubricants, the new range of oils with superior protection, innovative packaging and advanced technology that uses only state-of-the-art base oils in all products with low Sulphur concentrations and a high viscosity index", Diack added.

