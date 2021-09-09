Namibia: Omaheke to Vaccinate 51 000 By March

ulia Kamarenga

The Omaheke region, which was hit hard by the coronavirus around June, has set a target of about 51 000 people to be vaccinated by March 2022.

However, regional director of health Jeremiah Shikulo revealed the region has so far only fully vaccinated about 5 000 people.

Governor Pijoo Nganate, during the roll out of the Kick Covid-19 Out of Namibia campaign in the Omaheke region recently, called on political leaders to use this opportunity and reach the people to inform them about the vaccination the same way they go out for votes.

"This time, we are not going for votes; we are going for saving lives; therefore, we should go door-to-door, farm-to-farm and get everybody vaccinated," said Nganate.

The governor also expressed concern over how people trust the medical doctors to treat the virus, "but they cannot trust them with the vaccine that prevents the virus".

Nganate indicated that his office would soon launch a campaign to restore hope amidst Covid-19 in Omitara and eventually in all the region's constituencies.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga, during the launch event said one of the ways in which we can better fight Covid-19 to prevent the serious impact of the pandemic is by getting vaccinated.

The minister spoke during the launch of the campaign to make communities more aware of the importance of vaccinations in the Omaheke region.

The campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in August, aims to increase the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations by the public, with the ultimate goal of achieving immunity, which will lead to the prevention of further Covid-related illnesses and deaths.

While calling the people to get vaccinated, Mushelenga reminded the people about the reality and impact the pandemic has on the productivity and development of the country.

He further indicated that some people have resorted to not being vaccinated because of what they hear and read from rumour mongers, social media and other social platforms.

Mushelenga cautioned against self-proclaimed medical experts and journalists who spread fake news with regard to the disadvantages of vaccinations against Covid-19, saying people should be careful about spreading what is detrimental to our society.

"You should also know that spreading of falsified information is a crime, according to the Covid-19 information regulations - and one day, you should not be surprised when you are made an example," he echoed.

Claims by some community members that their immune systems are just fine so they do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, persistent post Covid symptoms which makes them hesitant to get the jab yet and "the vaccine will not heal you but Jesus will" are some common responses from the unvaccinated people.