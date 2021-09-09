Namibia: Gipf Invests N$10 Million in Animal Nutrition

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed its investment of just over N$10 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, a 100% Namibian-owned company, situated in Walvis Bay.

With the significant investment, GIPF is contributing towards the domestic manufacturing of animal nutrition and medicine blocks.

WinSalt Manufacture, which produces a variety of nutritious salt blocks for the agricultural industry, has been described as a trendsetter in this industry. The company is the first of its kind in Africa and the world to manufacture animal nutrition and medicine blocks with indigenous ingredients like Moringa and the devil's claw.

"The GIPF saw an opportunity in the agricultural industry through animal feed and nutrition blocks, and decided to spearhead investments towards the manufacturing thereof for all livestock," shared David Nuyoma, CEO at GIPF.

WinSalt's nutrition and medicine blocks reportedly last four times longer than other molasses blocks in the industry. The blocks are cost effective for farmers, weather resistant, contain zero sediment and molasses (sugar), and improve animal nutrition and health.

"The WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd blocks are made from raw materials that are sourced locally. The blocks are highly recommended, as they allow the animals to regulate their own salt and mineral intake per lick. These blocks have proven to be popular on cattle and livestock farms in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia," Nuyoma stated.

With a staff complement of eight employees, WinSalt is striving to increase to 25 employees.

The company has, thus far, exported internationally to Australia, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Zambia and Angola - and it is currently eyeing the South African market.

"GIPF appeals to all its members and the public to watch the impact of the WinSalt Manufacture (PTY) Ltd investment and testimonies on One Africa, NBC and on all GIPF social media platforms from 9 September 2021 to 17 September 2021," Nuyoma concluded.

To date, WinSalt has manufactured nutritional and medicine blocks with a number of ingredients, including pure salt, seaweed, apples, carrots, garlic, cherries, Moringa, Cobalt Iodine, Sulphur, Aniseed, Selenium and Aloe.