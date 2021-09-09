Kenya: End Insecurity in Nairobi, Women Leaders Urge State

Nairobi County women leaders have called on the government to end the insecurity in the city that has seen a rise in kidnappings and mugging cases.

They now want the national government to deploy adequate security personnel in the capital.

Led by Nairobi County Assembly Women Caucus chairperson Doris Kanario, the legislators raised concerns over an emerging trend where kidnappers, muggers and robbers are now patrolling Nairobi in broad daylight without fear.

"Muggings, robberies and kidnappings in Nairobi are on the rise and happening in broad daylight; this must be addressed. Loss of income owing to the Covid-19 pandemic should not be an excuse to terrorise people," said Ms Kanario during a press conference at the Nairobi County Assembly recently.

Consequently, the MCA said, the crimes have resulted to fear among victims and other Nairobi residents, disruption of social peace, and reduction of economic investments.

For her part, MCA Elizabeth Nyambura said the everyday cases of missing children as well as adults is worrying, imploring the Interior Ministry to fix the lapse before the situation gets out of hand.

She noted that parents might even withdraw children from school out of fear something tragic might happen to their children.

Prevention of crime

The women leaders also called for the strengthening of the child protection unit within the government to focus on detection and prevention of crime against them as and ensure gender-based violence prevention and responses programmes are prioritised.

They also challenged the recently formed Nairobi anti-mugging squad to start having their impact felt by smoking out the kidnappers, muggers and thieves terrorising city residents.

The police unit was formed in May to patrol the city centre after cases of insecurity hit the roof in Nairobi.

The unit also operates along the Uhuru Highway where motorists have complained of being harassed by thugs taking advantage of traffic mess caused by the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.