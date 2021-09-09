Angola Calls for Better Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccines

Luanda — The Speaker of the Angolan Parliament, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, appealed Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, for a global partnership in the fight against Covid-19, with equal distribution of vaccines.

Speaking at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which is being held in the Austrian capital, the leader of the Angolan parliament said that nobody can be left aside in the access to Covid-19 vaccines.

He highlighted the actions developed by the Angolan Government for the prevention and control of the pandemic in the country.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos also spoke about the alteration of the Civil Protection Law in the country, in order to guide the State's action in a public disaster situation, always observing the rights and freedoms of citizens.

With a population of around 33 million people, Angola has so far recorded around 47,000 cases of Covid-19, of which over 40,000 have been recovered and over 1,000 deaths.

The event, which brings together more than 110 Speakers of Parliament, will address issues that require urgent international parliamentary action, including the global response to the pandemic and post-Covid recovery, the climate emergency, sustainable development, combating misinformation, youth participation in politics and gender equality.