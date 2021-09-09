Angola Calls for Better Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccines

8 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Speaker of the Angolan Parliament, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, appealed Wednesday in Vienna, Austria, for a global partnership in the fight against Covid-19, with equal distribution of vaccines.

Speaking at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which is being held in the Austrian capital, the leader of the Angolan parliament said that nobody can be left aside in the access to Covid-19 vaccines.

He highlighted the actions developed by the Angolan Government for the prevention and control of the pandemic in the country.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos also spoke about the alteration of the Civil Protection Law in the country, in order to guide the State's action in a public disaster situation, always observing the rights and freedoms of citizens.

With a population of around 33 million people, Angola has so far recorded around 47,000 cases of Covid-19, of which over 40,000 have been recovered and over 1,000 deaths.

The event, which brings together more than 110 Speakers of Parliament, will address issues that require urgent international parliamentary action, including the global response to the pandemic and post-Covid recovery, the climate emergency, sustainable development, combating misinformation, youth participation in politics and gender equality.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X