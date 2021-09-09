Ethiopia: Premier in Ghana for Official Visit

9 September 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (ENA)- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and his delegation are in Accra, Ghana for a one day working visit.

During his stay in Accra the Prime Minister will meet with Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo on bilateral issues.

It is to be recalled that the Premier and his delegation had conducted a one day similar visit to Senegal on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister held extensive talks on bilateral and African issues which included common understanding on strengthening partnerships for continental growth and integration.

Prime Minister Abiy noted the visible changes that Senegal has undertaken under the Presidency of Macky Sall.

He shared the need to work together in strengthening continental integration, capitalizing on shared resources and tapping into a young human capital for continental economic prosperity.

"Thank you to President Macky Sall for the warm reception in Dakar. The relation between our countries is founded on the spirit of pan-Africanism enabling the establishment of the OAU/AU. We have agreed to further build on this foundation and work together on African issues," PM Abiy twitted.

President Macky Sall on his part congratulated Ethiopia for a successful conclusion to the elections and reiterated the commitment to work in close cooperation on a shared vision.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X