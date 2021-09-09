Ethiopia: Premier in Ghana for Official Visit

ADDIS ABABA (ENA)- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and his delegation are in Accra, Ghana for a one day working visit.

During his stay in Accra the Prime Minister will meet with Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo on bilateral issues.

It is to be recalled that the Premier and his delegation had conducted a one day similar visit to Senegal on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister held extensive talks on bilateral and African issues which included common understanding on strengthening partnerships for continental growth and integration.

Prime Minister Abiy noted the visible changes that Senegal has undertaken under the Presidency of Macky Sall.

He shared the need to work together in strengthening continental integration, capitalizing on shared resources and tapping into a young human capital for continental economic prosperity.

"Thank you to President Macky Sall for the warm reception in Dakar. The relation between our countries is founded on the spirit of pan-Africanism enabling the establishment of the OAU/AU. We have agreed to further build on this foundation and work together on African issues," PM Abiy twitted.

President Macky Sall on his part congratulated Ethiopia for a successful conclusion to the elections and reiterated the commitment to work in close cooperation on a shared vision.