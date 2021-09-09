Liberia: Nomination for By-Elections in Four Counties Kick Off 13 September

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced that the Candidate Nomination Exercise for the four Representatives By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba counties opens 13 September, 2021, at the headquarters of the commission in Sinkor, Monrovia.

NEC says, the Nomination Exercise for the four by-elections in Electoral District #2, Bong County; Electoral District #1, Bomi County; Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County and Electoral District #1 Nimba County, will run from Monday to Friday.

NEC issued a statement Wednesday saying that the Candidate Nomination Period will end on Friday, 24 September, 2021

According to NEC, the Candidate Nomination Period is in line with the key dates released for the four Representatives by-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties.

The Liberian Elections Management Body (EMB), informs the public that all aspirants for the four separate by-elections must appear in person to return the nomination package during the period.

NEC pointed out that nomination forms for aspirants of political parties, coalitions or alliances will be delivered to the Chairperson or Secretary General of the parties for distribution to their members, while Independent aspirants can pick up the forms themselves or through designated persons.

Meanwhile, NEC informs the public that the accreditation exercise for Party Agents, the Media, local and international observers for the By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba counties starts 10 September 2021 at the headquarters of the commission in Sinkor.