Liberia: Nomination for By-Elections in Four Counties Kick Off 13 September

9 September 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Calvin Brooks

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced that the Candidate Nomination Exercise for the four Representatives By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba counties opens 13 September, 2021, at the headquarters of the commission in Sinkor, Monrovia.

NEC says, the Nomination Exercise for the four by-elections in Electoral District #2, Bong County; Electoral District #1, Bomi County; Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh County and Electoral District #1 Nimba County, will run from Monday to Friday.

NEC issued a statement Wednesday saying that the Candidate Nomination Period will end on Friday, 24 September, 2021

According to NEC, the Candidate Nomination Period is in line with the key dates released for the four Representatives by-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties.

The Liberian Elections Management Body (EMB), informs the public that all aspirants for the four separate by-elections must appear in person to return the nomination package during the period.

NEC pointed out that nomination forms for aspirants of political parties, coalitions or alliances will be delivered to the Chairperson or Secretary General of the parties for distribution to their members, while Independent aspirants can pick up the forms themselves or through designated persons.

Meanwhile, NEC informs the public that the accreditation exercise for Party Agents, the Media, local and international observers for the By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba counties starts 10 September 2021 at the headquarters of the commission in Sinkor.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X