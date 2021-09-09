Liberia: J & J Vaccine Launch in Bong Draws Thousands to Get Vaccinated

Gbarnga — As Bong County Health Team Wednesday launched the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine in Gbarnga, County Health Officer Dr. Jonathan Flomo described the exercise as "single-most intervention to achieving health immunity."

Dr. Flomo disclosed that beyond expectation thousands of people, including university students, are trooping in to get the vaccine which, he said, is contrary to public perception that the vaccine has side-effects thus deterring others from getting vaccinated.

According to the Bong County Health Officer, 29,000 doses is being supplied to the county, asking everyone to take advantage of the exercise with the exception of those who took the first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, adding, that the second dose is also available.

He further stated that community health assistants and volunteers are already creating awareness across the county about the significance of the Astra Zeneca and J & J vaccines.

At the same time Dr. Flomo has said the Ministry of Health (MOH) has digitalized the vaccine card through an IT specialist who will enter information and assign a code that people can use to log onto the website anytime to generate certificate by themselves.

"The digitalized process will also enable people retrieve their missing cards anytime," he said.

Dr. Flomo also noted that those persons out of coverage area will be served hard copy of the card following the vaccination process.

"The most important thing about this J&J vaccine is, it is a single dose, and single most intervention to prevent COVID," Dr. Flomo stressed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Flomo disclosed that the vaccine has been prepositioned across the county at various health facilities, while mobile teams have been trained and empowered aimed at providing access to the vaccine without stress.

Commenting on the Phebe Referral Hospital Treatment Unit site, Dr. Flomo disclosed that the unit no longer hosts patients and that currently the county is on a countdown.

He mentioned that the County Health Team has been working closely to enhance adequate health care delivery system in Bong Cointy.