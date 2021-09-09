Liberia: Bong New Police Chief Priorities Community Policing to Curb Crimes

Gbarnga — Newly-assigned Assistant Police Commissioner in Bong County, Fasu Sheriff, has said the first 100 days deliverables of his tour of duty will place focus on community policing to maintain security in the county

Speaking in an acceptance speech at the Gbarnga Regional Hub during the official turning over of office by outgoing Commander Colonel Fredrick Nepay recently, Sheriff maintained, that his take over as Police Commander for Bong will be done through what he called, "3 Cs" - collaboration, coordination and coorporation.

According to him, taking policing to the community with the maximum cooperation from inhabitants will help to achieve safety and protection for lives and property in the various communities.

For his part, LNP Region Three Commander for Bong, Lofa and Nimba counties, Morris T. Teamah, lauded outgoing Commander Colonel Fredrick Nepay for the level of improved security in the county, adding, it was during Colonel Nepay's administration Bong was declared "no go zone for armed robbers".

The LNP Regional Commander also praised the media for its pivotal role in the fight against crime in the county, stating that if the new Commander should succeed, he must follow media reports at all times.

Meanwhile, for his part, outgoing LNP Bong Detachment Commander, Colonel Fredrick Nepay, admonished his successor to take the issue of less fortunate Liberians seriously.

He noted that if the new Commander embarks on rehabilitation and reintegration of less fortunate Liberians in the county, crime will be minimized.

He observed that the roadmap to rehabilitation of less fortunate Liberians requires holistic approach by stakeholders in the county, including the Bong Legislative Caucus ensuring adequate budgetary allotment for the purpose of security.