Tunis/Tunisia — The Juridical Judicial Council decided on Wednesday to name Senior Investigating Judge at the Tunis Court of First Instance Jamel Sahaba as Public Prosecutor of Criminal Cases at the Justice Ministry as of next September 16.

Judge Bechir Akremi held this position by virtue of an annual movements announced in August 2020.

The Juridical Judicial Council had decided last July 13 to suspend Judge Bechir Akremi from his duties and refer his case to the Public Prosecutor's Office.