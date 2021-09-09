Nigeria: Eight Arrested Over Killing of Delta Prince, Two Police Officers - Police

9 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

The suspects have confessed to the crime, according to the police.

The police in Delta State said they have arrested eight suspects over the killing of the Prince of Orhuwhorun in the state, Eric Takerere.

The suspects also allegedly killed two police officers and carted away their rifles, as well as made an attempt to kill Franklin Takere, a brother to the Prince, the police said in a statement on Monday in Asaba.

The statement was issued by the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, identified two of the suspects as Godspower Agabarhayowe and Tony Edwin, both 27 years, said to have been arrested on September 7, 2021.

The police said the duo led detectives to their hideouts in Warri, where six others, Onoriode Shefo, 36, Omagbeosa Sholla, 30, Godwin Obukoemu, 30, Ejime Mugagbam, 34, Ejiroghenen Nushe, 24, and Egho Monday, 28, were arrested.

Mr Edafe said the suspects had confessed to the crime and that two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from them.

"Also on the 07/09/2021 at about 0420hrs DPO Ovwian Aladja received a distress call that armed robbers were operating at Obogo community.

"He mobilised a Police Patrol Team and vigilante in the community to the scene. The armed robbers on sighting the police patrol engaged the team in a gun duel but they could not withstand the superior firepower of the combined team.

"During the gun duel, one of the armed robbers sustained serious gunshot injury while two others escaped. The injured suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital but he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

"One locally made pistol, with one live cartridge, was recovered. Investigation is ongoing," Mr Edafe said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X