Nigeria: Police Apprehend Killers of Ex-Governor Dariye's Father

Dariye Dafwan, father of former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, was killed by his abductors in June 2020 after a N10 million ransom was paid to them.

The Nigeria Police has announced that its officers of the Intelligence Response Unit have arrested eight suspects who allegedly kidnapped and murdered 92-year-old Dariye Dafwan, father of a former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Frank Mba, and sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the police said the arrest was made following investigation of the killing of the nonagenarian.

Mr Mba, while parading the suspects in presence of some journalists on Wednesday, explained that Mr Dafwan Dariye, whose son was a two-term governor, was held incommunicado for about eight days under unsanitary conditions.

He said after a protracted negotiation, a ransom of N10 million was paid to the kidnappers and rather than setting him free, he was murdered.

Mr Mba said the incident happened in June 2020, adding that the police investigation began immediately after recovery of the victim's body whose son is currently serving a jail term in Kuje correctional facility over corruption.

The police spokesperson also noted that most of the kidnappers were indigenes of Bokkos, where Mr Dariye was kidnapped

"This crime is laced with wickedness. He was kept and treated in a manner that was unbefitting of his status and age," the police statement said.

"After a protracted negotiation, a ransom of 10 million Naira was paid to these kidnappers.

"Rather than let the innocent old man go home, the kidnappers, in addition to the trauma they made Pa Dariye to go through, in addition to the extortion of N10 million that they had successfully executed, they went on to murder Pa Dariye in cold blood.

"Within the last 30 days, the police were able to make tremendous progress that led to the arrest of the eight key suspects that played major roles in the kidnap and murder of the ex-governor's father.

"All the suspects, except very few of them, were from the same village in Bokkos Local Government Area with the murdered victim. This perhaps explained why they took the very wicked and costly decision of murdering the old man."

Read full statement released by the police after parading the suspects:

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE ARREST KILLERS OF 93YRS PATRIARCH OF FORMER PLATEAU GOVERNOR, DARIYE

· NAB 2 OTHERS FOR VIRTUAL KIDNAPPING, RECOVER 1 AK49 RIFLE, 26 AK47 MAGAZINE

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested eight (8) notorious high-profile kidnapping suspects indicted in Police investigations for the abduction and eventual murder of Pa Dariye Dafwan, the late father of former Governor of Plateau State, in Horop community, Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. Pa Dariye was abducted on 17th June, 2020 and shot dead eight (8) days after the criminals (had) collected a ransom of ten (10) million naira from the family of the deceased. The arrest of the suspects follows unrelenting efforts by the Police to ensure perpetrators of the dastardly act are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

The breakthrough that led to the arrest of the suspects began with the arrest of one Abubakar Mohammed a.k.a Buba 'm' 23yrs, native of Gada Biyu in Daffo district, Bokkos LGA, Plateau State. Buba is one of the principal suspects in the kidnap operation.

The confession of the suspect, which revealed how they abducted and murdered the nonagenarian, assisted the Police team in apprehending seven (7) other members of the gang - Ya'u Saidu aka Ya'u Kaban m' 40yrs, from Kaban Village, Bokkos LGA, Plateau State, Titus Ezekiel 34yrs from from Horop, Bokkos LGA, Dauda Isah 'm' 30yrs, from Horop, Sunday Ibrahim m' 35yrs, Mushere tribe from Horop, Mangut Shumwar 'm' 30yrs, from Horop, Henry Amos 'm' 35yrs native of Horop, and Jethro Ngusen 'm' 57yrs, native of Horop.

Investigations further revealed that it was Jethro Ngusen, the mastermind and convener of the gang, that instructed one of the gang members, Mangut Shumwar to kill Pa Dariye, because he feared that Pa Dariye might recognize the suspects since majority of them are from the same village with the deceased. Jethro was also identified as the one who took custody of the ransom and later shared the proceeds of the crime amongst the gang members.

Similarly, the Police team arrested one Sadiq Abubakar 'm' 31yrs old from Kogi State and one Peter Moses 'm' 25yrs old from Kaduna State who abducted a 22yr-old lady to a location in Suleja. The suspects held the young lady hostage, had repeated canal knowledge of the victim and extorted money from her parents as ransom before her release.

Investigations by the Police team show that the suspects, who are serial virtual kidnappers, usually meet their victims on social media platforms particularly, Facebook, and thereafter lure them to their criminal hideout before subjecting them to sexual molestation and further obtaining ransom from their families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Police operatives also intercepted three (3) suspects, Emmanuel Joel 42yrs, Ayuba Joel, 30yrs, Hassan Umar, 30yrs on 28th August, 2021, in possession of one AK49 rifle loaded with fourteen live ammunition and twenty-six (26) AK47 magazines, at a border town between Nasarawa and Taraba State.

Investigations by the Police team revealed that the suspects are criminal arms dealers who supply weapons to criminal elements in Nasarawa and Taraba States. Efforts are being intensified to arrest members of the gang currently at large.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), fdc, NPM has assured that the Force is committed to working with law abiding citizens to secure the nation and reduce crimes to the barest minimum in the country. He advised users of the social media to remain circumspect and protect themselves from cyber crooks masquerading as online friends.

All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

8th September, 2021