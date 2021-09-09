Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria, Others to Get 1.2 Billion Vaccines - WHO, COVAX

9 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

The World Health Organisation, WHO, and COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, COVAX on Wednesday announced that Nigeria and other lower-income countries will get approximately 1.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

They hinted that such will help to protect 20 percent of the population or 40 percent of all adults in all the 92 advanced market commitment countries while over 200 million doses will be allocated to self-financing participants.

According to its latest Supply Forecast, globally, COVAX expects to have access to 1.425 billion doses of vaccine in 2021 while the 2 billion target is expected to be reached in the first quarter of 2022, "COVAX has already achieved significant progress as more than US$10 billion has been raised; legally binding commitments for up to 4.5 billion doses of vaccine; 240 million doses have been delivered to 139 countries in just six months.

They also explained that despite the intervention the global picture of access to COVID-19 vaccines are still unacceptable as 20 percent of people in low- and lower-middle-income countries have received a first dose of vaccine compared to 80 percent in high- and upper-middle income countries.

"Today, COVAX's ability to protect the most vulnerable people in the world continues to be hampered by export bans, the prioritisation of bilateral deals by manufacturers and countries, ongoing challenges in scaling up production by some key producers, and delays in filing for regulatory approval.

COVAX and its partners also called on donors and manufacturers to recommit their support, and prevent further delays to equitable access by ensuring manufacturers deliver to COVAX in accordance with firm commitments and provide transparency on timelines for availability to COVAX to allow countries to plan in advance.

"Where countries are ahead of COVAX in manufacturer queues, and already have achieved high coverage, to give up their place in the queue to COVAX so that its participants can access the doses already secured via supply contracts and deliver vaccines to where they are needed most.

"Expand, accelerate, and systematize dose donations from countries that are already well advanced in their vaccination programmes. This includes ensuring doses are available in larger and more predictable volumes, with longer shelf lives - reducing the burden on countries trying to prepare for deliveries."

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, destroy livelihoods and stunt economic recovery, we continue to emphasise that no one is safe until everyone is safe. There is only one way to end the pandemic and prevent the emergence of new and stubborn variants and that is by working together.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X