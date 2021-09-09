Nigeria: Decade of Blackout - Rescue Us, Ondo South Begs Buhari, Akeredolu

FOR the residents of the six council areas that consist of Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo State, the economic hub of the state, numbering almost three million, it has been lamentations over perpetual blackout and the deplorable state of electricity in their communities for almost 15 years.

Hundreds of communities in the six councils have been without electricity for these years.

Some of the affected council areas include Okitipupa, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Odigbo, Irele, Ese-Odo and Ilaje.

Successive governments, both at the state and federal level, have raised their hope and also dashed it as the problem remained unsolved.

The total blackout has destroyed the socio-economic development of the districts following the disconnection of the riverine communities from the national grid by Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

The power outage was reportedly caused by trees that fell on power lines in Odigbo Local Government Area, where the sub-station that feeds the entire coastal area is located.

It was also reported that a huge debt of about N2 billion owed by the residents in the affected communities was the major reason for their disengagement from the national grid.

However, the BEDC said the problems had gone beyond the issue of debt owed by the residents but that the power supply challenge in the communities was beyond them.

Blackout has destroyed our economy, residents lament

A rights activist, Mr. Kolade Omoyeni, in Sabomi, Ilaje/Ese-Odo area of the state said the total blackout has destroyed the socio-economic development of the districts.

In his open letter to the president, entitled: 'President Buhari, Save Ondo South From Decades Of Darkness Now,' he said: "The social, economic, and moral growth and development of our people are now in obvious disarray.

"Even politicians have worked to get BEDC to the needy but the electricity distributor is hell-bent on keeping over three million people in darkness.

"There can't be an industry in Ondo South where the people have been living in darkness for about 15 years.

"We need President Buhari to ask the National Electricity Regulations Commission and the Ministry of Power: is the BEDC more powerful than the regulatory agencies or even the presidency? And can't another service provider take over Ondo South instead?

"We will be happy if this injustice against Ondo South is corrected immediately.

"The absence of electricity in Ondo South is a real threat to the livelihood of Apoi, Ilaje, Ikale, Odigbo, and Ijaw/Arogbo people. These are nations that have contributed in no small measure to what Nigeria is today.

"History will note if your presidency, as you envisioned on ending on good notes, would correct the injustice against us and restore our electricity fully and unconditionally very soon.

Forum petitions NERC

Vanguard gathered that prominent people from the district including traditional rulers and political office holders under the aegis of Ondo South Consultative, OSCF, said they have written several petitions to the National Electricity Regulations Commission, NERC, on their plight.

The forum said: "We scrutinised the bills tendered by BEDC and discovered several irregularities, jumbled figures and duplications of names and addresses. Indeed, BEDC bills clearly showed disjointed claims, bogus, fraudulent and unverifiable amounts.

They said that the rate of criminality was unprecedented and unduly high, as the basic local economic activities like welding, hair-cut and hair-dressing had become moribund.

"Keeping millions of people in darkness for this long certainly negated the lofty and good rural and urban development programme by the government to discourage migration from the rural environment to the cities."

We're ready to contribute toward restoring electricity--Residents

Residents of the affected communities described the crisis as a deliberate move not to restore the affected communities to the national grid after years of disconnection by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

They noted that the development has brought untold hardship to them, making life meaningless, as commercial activities had been paralysed in the areas.

According to them, "those who rely on electricity for their businesses have relocated to other areas to secure their livelihoods."

A community leader in Irele, Chief Amos Adegoroye appealed to President Buhari and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to look into their plight and put an end to their problem, adding that not even a series of protests embarked upon by residents changed their plight.

He said the youths and community leaders had protested on several occasions with no positive result, saying the authorities promised to assist but nothing concrete had been done.

Another resident of Okitipupa, Goke Adetarami, said the problem started when the BEDC disconnected electricity over some accumulated bills and claimed that some of its equipment had been vandalised by miscreants who also stole some properties belonging to the company.

While noting that past governments have paid lip service to restoring electricity in the four local government areas, he noted that "We are ready to contribute toward restoring electricity; we are appealing to government to support us and together we can restore electricity to the district."

Also, Yomi Afolabi from Igbokoda, urged Akeredolu to write his name in gold, saying the governor is on the verge of turning the southern region of the state into an industrial hub with the construction of the largest seaport in West Africa and the commencement of bitumen exploitation in the area.

Afolabi said: "I want to urge the governor with all sense of responsibility that the major priority of this government to the people of this area is to restore power so that the Ondo seaport and bitumen exploration will come to reality. We know the importance of this seaport to the economy of this state and the nation of Nigeria in general."

Govt won't play politics with issues of electricity -- NDPHC boss

However, speaking on the efforts of the government in restoring electricity after over 10 years of total blackout, the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Mr. Ife Oyedele said that serious efforts were being made toward ensuring the people of the district are connected to the national grid.

Oyedele said: "We must get it right that government has no business in restoring power to communities but the government of President Buhari has taken a conscious decision to ensure that government is for the people."

He maintained that NDPHC and the Federal Government would not play politics with issues of electricity, disclosing that all necessary resources were being deployed for the quick restoration of electricity.

"We are not in the business of tricking the people; we are serious about what we are doing. We want a lasting restoration of power to that area to ensure that when we eventually switch on the light, it will be all-encompassing. We have sub-stations in the area now. We have a government that is supportive.

"I want to assure the people of Ondo South senatorial district that work is going on and by the time light is restored they will be proud of this government. We are working to ensure that the people are not short-changed.

"My organisation, with the support of the Vice President, will ensure that the 122 KVA being financed by NDDC from Omotosho to Ode Erinje is completed", he said.

Restoring electricity in South, Akeredolu's major concern -- Ojogo

Reacting, the state government said it has met with the people of the area several times to find a lasting solution in restoring electricity to the affected areas in the southern senatorial district.

Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, said restoring electricity in the area had been a major concern of the present Akeredolu-led administration in the state since its assumption of office.

Ojogo said: "Mr Governor is clearheaded about the fact that the wealth of the state is in the belly of the southern district and therefore can't allow the people to live in darkness.

"Akeredolu in his determination and commitment to restore electricity to the areas met with stakeholders from the areas and this will be achieved soon."

Power supply challenge in Ondo South beyond us, says BEDC

Also reacting, the Corporate Affairs Manager, BEDC Electricity, Ondo State, Michael Barnabas said: "There are power challenges within the Southern senatorial district but there is nothing like total blackout as it is being painted.

"There is the power supply in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa and some few other areas in that axis.

"The acute power supply limitation and inability to connect more communities in Ondo south zone which comprises; Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo and Irele local government areas to the national grid is due to a damaged breaker at the Ondo 132/33KV station and the inability of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to make bulk power available for evacuation in the area.

'Power supply to Ondo south zone has always been grossly inadequate due largely to availability from Ondo 132/33KV injection substation which is the only source of supply now. This limitation has further been made worse by a faulty breaker on one of the 2X30MVA transformers which tied customers from Ondo town down to Okitipupa on one 30MVA transformer thereby reducing what could be wheeled out at any particular time.

"The starting point of getting power to customers in the value chain is the TCN which makes bulk power available to distribution companies to evacuate at different locations which unfortunately has not been met in this case.

"Ondo TCN where Ondo south currently gets supply is about 150km away, with network traversing thick vegetation and farmlands which results to low quality of supply.

"Not until TCN embarks on the prompt repair of the faulty breaker, the challenge in Ondo south would persist.

"As a strong commitment towards getting a sustainable solution to the power crisis in Ore and Ondo south, BEDC has entered into a third-party arrangement to connect the region through an off-grid embedded power which is billed to materialise soon.

Barnabas, however, said "we are hopeful that the ongoing construction of Erinje 2X60 MVA 132/33KV injection substation by the NDDC will complement all the efforts already put in place by BEDC when it is completed."

