Nigeria: 50 Companies, 10 Countries for Abuja Expo

Over 50 companies from 10 countries will showcase their Halal products and services at a 3-day event, starting from Tuesday September 14th to 16th of September, 2021 in Abuja.

Countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and other Countries from the West African Sub region would feature different kinds of Halal products from Food and Beverage, cosmetics, clothing, literature, Tourism and to the Hotel, Restaurant and cafe Industry.

The event, according to a statement from the organisers, will feature conference, Exhibition, B2B, B2G, G2G and signing of Mou between Nigeria and other countries to further promote and grow the Nigeria Halal Eco system.

The statement added that the Halal Expo Nigeria will open its doors to International exhibitors, Visitors and major stakeholders in the Industry and over 30 speakers are scheduled for 10 sessions at the Halal Expo Conference with over 1000 conference attendees.

Among notable confirmation from institutions expected to attend are ;the Kano Emirate, NACCIMA, FEWACCI, NEPZA, NIPC, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, MATRADE, TAITRA, MUSIAD, Nigeria-Turkey Business Council, Afrexpo, Prolifix Group and many more.

However, the President of Abuja Chambers Of Commerce, Dr Almujtaba Abubakar, has encouraged every manufacturer in Nigeria and West Africa to think along the line of Manufacturing Halal Products as the industry is now a Global movement with a large network that cannot be overlooked.

"Nigeria must leverage on the opportunity provided through this industry to develop and drive the Halal Eco system to create jobs and promote healthy living. The Halal Industry is about credibility and quality control which we have to embrace by utilising the opportunities to learn, network and engage at the Halal Expo Nigeria 2021."