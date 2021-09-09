Nigeria: IPOB Out of Sight As Buhari Lands in Imo

Despite the threat by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Imo state, the president has arrived Owerri, the state capital.

The presidential jet landed at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport at about 9.30 am.

The president, decked in Igbo traditional attire, was received by Governor Hope Uzodimma and some members of his executive council.

After inspecting a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Nigerian Army, the president was driven to Owerri City Centre where he's expected to commission some projects.

Our correspondent gathered that the first port of call would be the Naze - Nekede - Ihiagwa road where he's expected to commission the first phase of the road.