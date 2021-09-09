Kenya: Chinese Firm Recruits Toll Officials for Expressway

9 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Mutua

The Chinese firm funding and constructing Nairobi Expressway has kicked off recruitment of attendants to collect toll fees as the pay-for-use project nears completion.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)--which will operate the highway under a public-private partnership--Wednesday invited applicants to fill the positions of 36 toll attendants and two account clerks.

CRBC will be granted a concession to operate the road and recover funds by charging motorists toll fees for 27 years before ceding it to the State.

Recruitment of the staff comes months before completion of the 27.1 km highway that links the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

"We seek applicants for the position of toll station attendants who will later be trained to fill the management executive positions in future," the firm said in the notice.

While the toll charges remain undisclosed, motorists who will use the lower section of the highway will be spared the charges.

Funds raised from the toll will be kept in a special fund to finance maintenance of the highways and repayment of other roads built by private contractors.

