South Africa: Finding One's Tongue - Why the Compilation of the World's First Dictionary of Kaaps Matters

8 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Adam Haupt

Kaaps, or Afrikaaps, is a language created in settler colonial South Africa, developed by the 1500s. It took shape as a language during encounters between indigenous African (Khoi and San), Southeast Asian, Dutch, Portuguese and English people.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Adam Haupt is director of the Centre for Film and Media Studies at the University of Cape Town.

It's been in existence since the 1500s but the Kaaps language, synonymous with Cape Town in South Africa, has never had a dictionary ... until now.

The Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps has been launched by a collective of academic and community stakeholders - the Centre for Multilingualism and Diversities Research at the University of the Western Cape along with the hip-hop-driven community NGO Heal the Hood Project.

The dictionary - in Kaaps, English and Afrikaans - holds the promise of being a powerful democratic resource.

What is Kaaps and who uses the language?

Kaaps or Afrikaaps is a language created in settler colonial South Africa, developed by the 1500s. It took shape as a language during encounters between indigenous African (Khoi and San), Southeast Asian, Dutch, Portuguese and English people. It could be argued that Kaaps...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X