South Africa: Finding One's Tongue - Why the Compilation of the World's First Dictionary of Kaaps Matters

Kaaps, or Afrikaaps, is a language created in settler colonial South Africa, developed by the 1500s. It took shape as a language during encounters between indigenous African (Khoi and San), Southeast Asian, Dutch, Portuguese and English people.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Adam Haupt is director of the Centre for Film and Media Studies at the University of Cape Town.

It's been in existence since the 1500s but the Kaaps language, synonymous with Cape Town in South Africa, has never had a dictionary ... until now.

The Trilingual Dictionary of Kaaps has been launched by a collective of academic and community stakeholders - the Centre for Multilingualism and Diversities Research at the University of the Western Cape along with the hip-hop-driven community NGO Heal the Hood Project.

The dictionary - in Kaaps, English and Afrikaans - holds the promise of being a powerful democratic resource.

What is Kaaps and who uses the language?

