South Africa: Media Statement - Legislatures Must Improve Oversight and Ensure Consequences Are Applied to Save Municipal Finances

The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation as well as the Select Committee on Appropriation have raised alarm at the continued deterioration of local government finances, which has a negative impact on service delivery. The committees held a meeting yesterday with the Auditor-General (AG) on the 2019/20 audit outcomes and findings on Covid-19 municipal relief funding.

The committees have committed to strengthening oversight as a means of institutionalising preventative controls and consequence management within the municipal sphere of government.

Both committees raised concerns regarding the perpetual weaknesses in financial management and reporting, which continue to besiege the local government sector. The weaknesses are exacerbated by the lack of basic discipline and control to ensure that accounts are reconciled regularly, records are managed and financial reports completed regularly. These tasks would enable municipalities to self-correct before the financial year-end.

The lack of adequate financial management and controls has resulted in only 28% of municipalities submitting quality financial statements that met the standard. Furthermore, the committees are concerned that 11% of municipalities failed to meet the legislated submission deadline, especially because municipalities where given an additional two months to report. The committees believe that with diminishing financial resources and growing demands from the people, better financial management is crucial for effective service delivery.

The quality of financial statements remains a concern with the AG, who highlighted the massive investment within the financial function of municipalities. The AG revealed that municipalities spent about R4.5 billion on salaries within the finance function and a further R1 billion was spend on consultants. However, the quality of these financial statements has not improved, as 59% (102) of financial statements submitted for auditing included material misstatements. The committees have called for adequate skills base to improve financial management within municipalities.

The committees raised concerns regarding the widespread non-compliance with legislation in procurement and subsequent lack of consequence management against officials. The committees highlighted that 246 municipalities incurred annual irregular expenditure of R26 billion, but what is even more worrying is instance of recurrences and lack of consequences against officials. It is also concerning that 168 (84%) of municipalities had incidences of uncompetitive and unfair procurement processes, with R19 million worth of tenders awarded to employees and political office-bearers.

Despite this, the committees welcomed the marginal improvement in municipal audits, with 27 municipalities receiving unqualified opinions with no findings, an improvement from the 2018/19 financial year. The committees agree with the AG that stability in management and political office-bearers represents a key pillar in ensuring quality financial management within municipalities.

The committee also raised concerns that municipalities have spent only 2% of their budget on infrastructure maintenance rather than the 8% norm. This is worrying in the context of deteriorating social infrastructure, which directly impacts on service delivery. The committees highlighted the centrality of infrastructure maintenance for service delivery.