South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases and Vaccines for 8 Sept

Update on the coronavirus and vaccines by Premier Alan Winde

As at 1pm on 8 September 2021, the Western Cape had 22 514 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 505 247 COVID-19 cases to date and 463 844 recoveries.

By 5pm on 7 September 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 281 290 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 70 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Langa Safety Patrol plays their part in saving lives and livelihoods

Today, I joined the Langa Safety Patrol, a neighbourhood watch, for walkabout to find out about the innovative ways that they are not only safeguarding their community, but also promoting and supporting their local economy.

We began the walkabout at Pick 'n Pay and made our way to Nomase's Guesthouse and to Zamalady's food cabin. It was very positive to engage with Langa's hospitality sector and see the role that the Neighbourhood Watch is playing to support them.

We need to get the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods, and all have a role to play in doing so. Many of us have lost loved ones during the pandemic, but many have also lost income streams and jobs.

The Langa Safety Patrol are setting a sterling example.

Not only are they supporting the local hospitality sector through patrols, but they have also recently assisted with the security of a film set in Langa. Chairperson of the Langa Safety Patrol, Bandile Gcuwa, said: "I am proud of my Neighbourhood Watch because we are making our community and businesses safer. We know our community well and we are on the ground. You might see us on our bicycles or patrolling on foot, we are well known to the community. Recently some of our members assisted a filming crew by conducting patrols in the area. This helped them to complete their work safely. This important because it shows that Langa is open for and ready to do business."

I commend this neighbourhood watch, and the many others who have played a pivotal role throughout the pandemic. They have continued to conduct patrols, and even monitored and promoted adherence with COVID-19 protocols at places of congregation.

Thank you for being active citizens and for playing your part in saving lives and livelihoods.